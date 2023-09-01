The world's most valuable non-alcoholic drinks brands
Despite seeing its year-on-year value decrease by 5% to US$33.5 billion, Coca-Cola remains the most valuable non-alcoholic drinks brand in the world.
That’s according to the latest research from Brand Finance which, every year, puts 5,000 of the biggest brands on the planet to the test and ranks them across all sectors and countries to produce its Global 500.
The consultancy also produces more than 100 reports and accompanying ‘top 25’ lists for each sector.
Coca-Cola’s big rival Pepsi is the second-most valuable non-alcoholic drinks brand in the world, followed by the highest-ranking energy drinks brand, Red Bull.
This year’s Global 500 list showed billions of dollars in value had been slashed from many of the world’s biggest companies, reflecting the severe downturn experienced by the tech sector over the past 18 months.
Brand value is defined by Brand Finance as the net economic benefit that an owner would achieve by licensing their brand in the open market.
It also looks at brand strength, calculated through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity and business performance.
Coca-Cola holds on to top spot
Brand Finance highlights that Coca-Cola’s enduring brand value can largely be attributed to its global familiarity and reputation, bolstered by innovative product developments, large-scale marketing campaigns and digital engagement.
Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the company launched its ‘Believing is Magic’ campaign, aiming to celebrate the shared passion and connection experienced by football fans and foster deeper consumer relationships.
The brand also launched its digital engagement platform, the Coca-Cola Fan Zone. Around five million fans connected with the hub, which was activated in 41 markets and further boosted the brand’s international exposure and prestige.
“With a rich history, iconic brand story and a steadfast dedication to customer experience and satisfaction, Coca-Cola has remained a global leader,” says Savio D'Souza, Valuation Director at Brand Finance.
“The brand continues to boost its international reputation and capture the loyalty of generations across the globe through ingenious and powerful marketing campaigns, product evolutions and innovative digital strategies.”
The remaining entries in Brand Finance’s non-alcoholic drinks top 10 and their values are as follows:
- Monster – US$6.8bn
- Nescafé – US$6bn
- Gatorade – US$4.9bn
- Dr Pepper – US$4.4bn
- Sprite – US$4.2bn
- Nongfu Spring – US$4.1bn
- Lipton – US$3bn
Meanwhile, Nespresso was found to be the world’s fastest-growing non-alcoholic drinks brand, achieving a staggering 208% year-on-year brand value growth. This, in large part, is due to more customers working from home following the pandemic and seeking a premium experience.
