The world's most valuable non-alcoholic drinks brands

Despite seeing its year-on-year value decrease by 5% to US$33.5 billion, Coca-Cola remains the most valuable non-alcoholic drinks brand in the world.

That’s according to the latest research from Brand Finance which, every year, puts 5,000 of the biggest brands on the planet to the test and ranks them across all sectors and countries to produce its Global 500.

The consultancy also produces more than 100 reports and accompanying ‘top 25’ lists for each sector.

Coca-Cola’s big rival Pepsi is the second-most valuable non-alcoholic drinks brand in the world, followed by the highest-ranking energy drinks brand, Red Bull.