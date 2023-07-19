Top 10 largest banks in North America ranked by assets

1. JPMorgan Chase

Total assets: US$3.67 trillion

With assets totalling US$3.67tn, JPMorgan Chase is the fifth-biggest bank in the world and largest in North America.

The institution’s history can be traced back more than 200 years to 1799, although JPMorgan Chase in its current form was founded in 2000 as a result of the merger of J.P. Morgan and Company and Chase Manhattan Corporation.

J. P. Morgan remains the name used for asset management and investment banking services, while Chase is the consumer banking division with almost 5,000 branches. Today, the business employs no less than around 290,000 people across the globe.

This year, JPMorgan jumped three places to top the 20th edition of the Forbes Global 2000 list, which ranks heavyweight firms based on their sales, profit, assets and market value.

2. Bank of America

Total assets: US$3.05tn

Bank of America is one of the US’ ‘big four’ financial institutions and one of the largest in the world, serving a wide range of customers from fledgling start-ups to multinational corporations.

With its portfolio of banking, investment, asset management and risk management services, the firm caters for around 56 million consumers and small businesses.

Despite boasting total assets of US$3.05tn and reporting strong Q1 results for 2023, Bank of America announced in April plans to cut 4,000 jobs.

