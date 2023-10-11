IFS: Why humanisation is the future of customer service

Digital technology continues to play a critical role in customer service.

There can be little doubt that, to engage effectively with customers and provide them with what they want and need, organisations must be able to orchestrate their capabilities across systems, customers, assets and employees.

This, says Michael Ouissi, Group COO at IFS, must happen at a critical “moment of service” when the business is challenged to deliver and knows it is under scrutiny.

However, Ouissi’s belief is that technology cannot, nor should not, do this in isolation.

“People are innately social beings,” he adds. “Despite the ongoing advance of digitalisation, they generally still prefer to interact with another person rather than receiving an automated response.”

There’s plenty of evidence to suggest human interaction in customer service is more important than ever before. In a recent customer survey carried out by TCN, almost 70% of respondents stated that talking to a live agent by phone was their preferred method of communication with a company’s customer service department.

What’s more, a global survey by Genesys found three in five consumers prioritise empathetic customer service over a speedy resolution.

“When talking to businesses, customers want to interact with people who can identify with them and quickly demonstrate they understand their needs and preferences,” Ouissi continues.

“In any complex interaction, the human touch can be crucial in making customers feel they matter to the organisation. It gives them the reassurance that someone is working hard to resolve their problem and is fully focused on achieving the optimum outcome.

“Despite the ongoing advance of technology, customer-facing businesses always need to be aware that people and their expertise remain critical to the delivery of high-quality customer service today.

“That means organisations need to focus on humanising customer services – even if technology has been key in developing them – to deliver a value-based outcome for the customer at that moment of service.”

