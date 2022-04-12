Amazon, Alphabet, Wells Fargo best workplaces, says LinkedIn

Top companies are offering flexible work

Flexible work practice is one of the key trends, and has become increasingly necessary for companies to offer, if they are to both attract and retain top talent. Most companies on this year’s list offer some form of flexibility, from completely remote to hybrid working to custom hours, with more than 70,000 remote jobs open now across the top 50 companies.

Companies like Amazon, Raytheon Technologies and General Motors spotlight work-life balance with company-wide days off.

On the flexibility front, Alphabet has generous offering, having adopted a hybrid work model for employees, as well as four ‘work from anywhere’ weeks per year, sabbaticals for long-term employees and ‘no meeting’ days, the company told Linkedin. But Alphabet has also worked to maintain a collaborative culture and support career growth while working remotely. Employees can take advantage of resource groups like [email protected], as well as its Googler-to-Googler training, which lets its workers get first-hand knowledge across different fields from other employees.

As the company moves forward with a hybrid working model that allows employees to decide how often they want to be onsite, IBM has also transformed its onboarding process with “a focus on empathy and engagement” to help remote new hires feel more connected.

After being one of the first companies to tell its corporate employees to work remotely in March 2020, Apple is now asking that they return to the office three days a week.

Supporting educational ambitions is an attractive work perk

Tuition-support programs, where companies offer employees massive or total coverage of higher education costs, are becoming increasingly popular as companies battle for the best. Among those offering such programs on the Top 50 list are Amazon, Walmart , Disney , Bank of America and Ford Motor.

Amazon really shines on this front, investing US$1.2bn over the next three years to expand its education and skills training initiatives, making free college available to its 750,000 frontline US workers. The ecommerce giant’s Career Choice program pays 100% college tuition for frontline employees and covers high school diploma programs, GEDs and English proficiency certifications for employees.

And it’s not just in relevant areas such as logistics and IT, but also in other fields like nursing, as a sign of support for employees’ career prospects “both inside and outside of Amazon”, says Tammy Thieman , head of the program.

More than 75,000 associates have enrolled in Walmart’s Live Better U program since 2018, while Bank of America offers employees a maximum tuition subsidy of US$7,500 a year to cover educational costs, and also boasts external education counsellors on retainer who advise employees on where to find the best match between their career goals and available programs.

For those currently working at the bank, Wells Fargo recently pledged US$300m towards training, career development, early talent programs and tuition reimbursement.

AT&T invests US$2 million annually in AT&T University, an internal training program to help its workers upskill, and has partnered with groups like Udacity and Coursera to offer advanced online courses.

Comcast prioritises career growth and development among its employees through various benefits, including mentorship programs, department rotations and tuition assistance for continuing education and skills development.

LinkedIn Top 50 Companies List