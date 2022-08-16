Deloitte: CEOs lower expectations in light of global crises

Anyone doubting the pressures CEOs are facing, and the changing nature of the role, should check out the latest Summer 2022 Fortune/Deloitte CEO survey.

Market volatility, uncertainty, inflation, labour shortages, supply chain disruption, and employee wellbeing are all heaping extra pressures on CEO 3.0.

Not so long ago, as we entered 2021, CEOs described the year ahead with one key word – hope. Halfway into 2022, it is perhaps not surprising to hear that CEO optimism has declined.

As well as being ambassadors, beacons, and leaders in troubled times, CEOs have new expectations on their shoulders – including diversity, equity and inclusion to wider social issues.

“The complexity and uncertainty of the economic environment are weighing on CEOs today as they plan for the next 12-18 months while navigating a myriad of disruptive factors such as inflation and supply chain issues, talent and skills gaps, and geopolitical instability,” says Joe Ucuzoglu , CEO Deloitte US .

“But despite lower economic growth expectations shared by CEOs, they remain relatively optimistic about the performance outlook of their own organisations.”