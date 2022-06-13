Deep dive: Investment in carbon capture rises as CO2 spikes

Investment in carbon removal technologies is heating up, as global warming hits record heights.



The past month has seen the highest levels of CO2 emissions in the atmosphere in history, according to US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, while the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned that the world is not on track to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.



Climate crisis means carbon removal is now necessary



Simply curbing emissions is no longer enough. Climate scientists now say in order to prevent dangerous rises in global temperatures, we must also remove carbon dioxide from the air that’s already been released.



Various studies have found that by mid-century the world may need to remove billions of tons of carbon dioxide from the air each year, on top of rapid emissions reductions, to halt warming at 2C or pull the climate back into a safer zone.



Current solutions, both technology and nature-based, include planting trees, building carbon-sucking machines, and spreading around carbon-absorbing minerals.



These carbon capture solutions, many the result of startups, are now leading the race against global heating, as they develop and deploy new, scalable, carbon capture technology that will enable us to both stop the flow and remove the historical carbon dioxide already emitted.



Global funding for carbon capture, utilisation and storage jumped more than fourfold last year to US$1.44bn, according to data from CB Insights, having previously only accounted for less than 0.5% of global investment in clean energy up to 2020.

And according to Viva Technology, carbon removal startups are likely to hit US$1 trillion by 2050.



But, in order to advance the commercial viability for such solutions and their deployment to scale, these solutions need investment.



And governments, big tech, corporates and VC firms are all responding with pledges and investment in a space that didn’t even exist a few years back.

