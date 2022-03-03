Manufacturing most cyberattacked industry, says IBM Security

4. Phishing is attack mode of choice in North America

Phishing appears to be the attack vector of choice for threat actors targeting North America, observed in nearly half (47%) of the incidents that X-Force remediated in this region in 2021. The brands that were most imitated in phishing kits are among the largest and most trusted companies – Microsoft, Apple and Google. Vulnerability exploitation came in second at 29%, and removable media (12%), brute force (9%) and stolen credentials (9%) were also used. According to the report, threat actors may be focused on phishing as move North American organisations implement robust patch management programs in the face of several critical vulnerabilities released in 2020 and 2021.





5. Manufacturing is North America’s most attacked industry

For the first time in five years, manufacturing outpaced finance and insurance globally in the number of cyberattacks levied against these industries, and was the top-attacked industry in North America too, constituting 28% of all attacks. This attack rate is probably associated with the significant supply chain-related strain on manufacturing emerging from the pandemic. One in four attacks on this sector are from ransomware. Manufacturers have a low tolerance for downtime, and ransomware actors are capitalising on operational stressors exacerbated by the pandemic. Threat actors understand the critical role manufacturing plays in global supply chains and are seeking to disrupt these organisations.





6. Professional services and wholesale are attractive targets for ransomware

Professional and business services also proved attractive targets for cyberattacks in North America in 2021, second after manufacturing constituting 15% of all cyberattacks, followed by retail and wholesale at 11%. Manufacturing, professional and wholesale are all attractive targets for ransomware actors possibly due to their low tolerance for downtime and sensitive client data on their networks that – if stolen and threatened to be leaked – can put intense pressure on a victim to pay a ransom.





7. Surge in IoT malware activity

As defences to cyberattacks grow stronger, malware is getting more innovative, sophisticated new tricks to infiltrate. The report reveals a 3,000% surge in IoT malware activity between Q3 2019 and Q4 2020. Attackers are increasingly using cloud-based messaging and storage services to blend into legitimate traffic. And some groups are experimenting with new techniques in encryption and code obfuscation to go unnoticed. IBM suggests maintaining properly hardened systems, enacting effective password policies and ensuring policy compliance is critical to maintaining a robust cloud security posture.





8. Vulnerabilities rise sharply as the IoT expands

The number of vulnerabilities related to IoT devices increased 16% year over year, compared to a growth rate of only 0.4% for vulnerabilities overall. For industrial control systems, the rise was even more dramatic at 50%, an elevated risk as threat actors seek to disrupt the manufacturing and energy sectors. So, while industrial organisations are certainly at the greatest risk, any organisation using IoT is increasingly exposed to vulnerabilities.





9. As organisations move to the cloud, attackers follow

Malware targeting Linux environments rose dramatically in 2021, a surge possibly correlated to more organisations moving into cloud-based environments, many of which rely on Linux for their operations. According to IBM’s X-Force team, a gang called LemonDuck caused several compromises observed by X-Force in 2021. LemonDuck malware evolved from crypto mining and has since built a large botnet of compromised devices; it targets both Linux and Windows systems. LemonDuck campaigns capitalise on news events for phishing lures. The surging level of new and unique code in Linux malware in 2021, compared to 2020, highlights how innovation in Linux malware has made these threats more dangerous.





10. More ransomware attacks in May and June

The frequency of ransomware attacks tends to shift throughout the year, often increasing in May and June. Ransomware attacks appear to decrease in late summer or early fall, with January having the least amount of activity.

IBM Security 2022 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index