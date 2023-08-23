Top 10 consulting companies for artificial intelligence

With AI continuing to develop at a rapid pace worldwide, businesses are acting quick to ensure that they are utilising new or existing systems to their full potential. Evidence has shown that more than three in five customer experience bosses expect that AI will give their businesses more of a competitive advantage, with the majority feeling pressure to incorporate generative AI into business strategy.

Consulting services in AI aim to help companies harness the best possible use cases in an ethical way. Business Chief considers some of the top global consulting companies that offer businesses advice on how to best implement AI.

LeewayHertz is a leading software development company delivering tailor-made digital solutions to businesses worldwide under the motto ‘you dream it, we build it’. The team of full-stack developers, designers and innovators design and develop digital solutions across industry verticals, undertaking collaborative research and development to create next-gen applications and solutions perfectly suited to the evolving tech space.

IT consulting company Adastra has been facilitating the global transition to the digital era since 2000, assisting major industry leaders across industries as a one-stop partner to make better decisions through advanced digital solutions. The company’s clients include Microsoft, HSBC, Skoda, VW and many more.