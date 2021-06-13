Top 10: Poaching of tech executives during the pandemic

GameStop has poached two more executives from Amazon, adding Matt Furlong as its new CEO and Mike Recupero as CFO, bringing to five the total number of execs it has poached from the ecommerce giant. These steals come as the video company builds on its plans to become the ‘Amazon of gaming’ with its strategy to convert GameStop to a digital video game marketplace.

Could it be that the startup scene is getting its own back on Amazon, which reportedly poached 30 executives from Microsoft between 2015 and 2017; while Chinese-owned video sharing app TikTok has poached several high-profile executives from Facebook and Google since 2019.

GameStop isn’t the only startup stealing C-suite staff from Amazon. Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. has literally ‘snapped’ up three Amazon execs over the past few years, including its most recent CHRO hire (#2). And grocery delivery startup Instacart has hired four executives from tech giants Facebook, Amazon, Instagram and Uber, including a seasoned dealmaker from Goldman Sachs to be its CFO and most recently a former Facebook exec to be its COO (see #6).

Many of the execs making moves are big tech giant veterans wanting to get in on the fast-growing tech startup action, which is intensifying with its many record investments, valuations and IPOs.

Here, we outline the top 10 tech exec steals, both tech firms and corporates hiring tech expertise, ranked by most recent.