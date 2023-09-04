More than two in five (42%) global enterprises are already harnessing the power of generative AI as the emerging technology overtakes cloud as their number one IT priority.

That’s according to new research from the IT analyst firm Enterprise Strategy Group, which also found 43% of organisations have plans to implement generative AI at some point in the future.

Overall, the top three strategic initiatives, as voted for by survey respondents, were GenAI (9%), cloud (8%) and sustainability (7%).

“It’s no surprise to see the GenAI boom sweeping over businesses across the globe, but that cannot take the focus away from other critical areas of enterprise IT infrastructure,” comments Josh Boer, Director at the tech consultancy VeUP.