Continued economic challenges and the hangover from COVID-19 mean all North American businesses are operating in a challenging environment.

However, if a new study is anything to go by, there exists growing optimism among US mid-sized enterprises that their fortunes are set to improve.

Three-quarters of mid-sized business owners expect their revenue to increase over the next 12 months, while 71% are planning to hire, according to the inaugural Bank of America Mid-Sized Business Owner Report.