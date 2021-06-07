Business Chief North America Homepage

Jun 7, 2021
Kate Birch

Timeline: celebrating 50 years of Starbucks

Jun 7, 2021
From the famed inaugural Seattle store in the 70s to 32,000 stores spanning 80 countries 50 years later, we chart five decades of Starbucks
Jun 6, 2021
Kate Birch

Business Chief Legend: Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi

Jun 6, 2021
As the first and only female CEO of PepsiCo, Indra Nooyi smashed corporate America’s glass ceiling and transformed the performance and purpose of PepsiCo
Jun 5, 2021
Chris DeBrusk, Partner, DIgita...

Opinon: Why the world still needs project managers

Jun 5, 2021
Companies should do all they can to ensure they upskill their project management talent pools, says Chris DeBrusk, Partner, Digital Practice, Oliver Wyman
Jun 4, 2021
Kate Birch

Charting the rise of the chief sustainability officer

Jun 4, 2021
Fortune 500 companies hired more chief sustainability officers in 2020 than in the previous three years combined. Business Chief charts the rise of the CSO
Featured Interviews

Global VP of Indirects at NTT Global Sourcing
Arvind
Kumar
Global VP of Indirects at NTT Global Sourcing
NTT Global Sourcing Inc.
Driving operational excellence using digital transformation
Luis
Canepari
CTO
Newmont Corporation
Suketu Ghandi shares his story
Suketu
Gandhi
Partner and Global Product Leader, Digital Supply Chain and Plan
Kearney
Matt Schwartz, Garrick Keatts and Allan Coulter
Matt
Schwartz
‎IBM Global SAP Practice leader
IBM
United States Air Force
Lauren
Knausenberger
Chief Information Officer
United States Air Force
Don’t ask why. Ask why not?
Michael
Wells
Vice President Supply Chain
Dril-Quip, Inc.
Exclusive preview
Lists

Top 10 most expensive company acquisitions by Amazon

Corporate Finance
13 min
Top 10 entrepreneurial ecosystems in North America

Technology & AI
8 min
Top 10 business podcasts for CEOs

Leadership & Strategy
6 min
From Apple and IBM to Deloitte and EY, these are the top 10 companies in the North America who are investing in talent, according to LinkedIn

LinkedIn: Top 10 US companies investing in talent in 2021

5 min
Leadership & Strategy
Corporate Finance
Technology & AI
Digital Strategy
Opinon: Why the world still needs project managers

Chris DeBrusk, Partner, DIgita...
6 min
Human Capital
Sustainability
Videos

David De Lancellotti from Nokia discusses 5G and Verizon

Technology & AI
Bruce Rosen | Using Empathy to provide Personalisation

Leadership & Strategy
Verizon Business’s Technology Solutions in a Digital World

Technology & AI
Cisco: pioneers of 5G

Leadership & Strategy
Anthony Whitmore on NCAOC's requirements

Technology & AI
Robert Kim discusses Presidio

Leadership & Strategy
William Bender | How Leidos innovation helps transform Government

Digital Strategy
Lauren Knausenberger | USAF

Leadership & Strategy
Nic Chaillan | USAF

Leadership & Strategy
Bringing technology solutions to the military | Will Laforest | Confluent

Technology & AI
Colt Whittall | USAF

Leadership & Strategy
BCU - Leveraging today’s tech for tomorrow’s well-being

Leadership & Strategy
Here Today For Your Tomorrow

Leadership & Strategy
